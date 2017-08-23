Casting call underway for lead character in "A Christmas Story" musical

A nationwide digital casting call is underway for “Ralphie Parker,” the lead character in FOX’s live musical production of “A Christmas Story.”

Ralphie is a nine-year-old boy who desperately wants a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas.

Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph will star as Ralphie’s mother.

Auditions for the role are open now through Tuesday, August 29, at 11:59 PM PT. Submissions will be accepted digitally only via castittalent.com/A_Christmas_Story.

Candidates must be between nine and 12-years-old and should express strong singing and dancing capabilities and be able to anchor the live three-hour production. As part of the audition, candidates should submit a video performing the original songs “Red Ryder BB Gun” and “Before the Old Man.”

The three-hour live television event, inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will be executive-produced by award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land”)

