CEO of Columbus Hospice retiring after 24 years of service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The CEO of Columbus Hospice is retiring after 24 years of service.

Mike Smajd came to Columbus Hospice as the new Executive Director on January 27, 1993.

His vision along with our Board of Directors helped make the organization a leading nonprofit hospice in the area helping those in our community with life-limiting illnesses.

Under his leadership, the Hospice House and Alabama office opened and currently, Columbus Hospice has a 15-county coverage area in Georgia and Alabama.

The Board of Directors has named Donna Morgan, RN, CHPN, Interim President, and CEO.

