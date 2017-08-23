Opelika police searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are investigating an armed robbery at Dollar General located at 1515 Second Avenue.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22 around 9:25 p.m. That’s when the store clerk reported that the suspect entered the store with a firearm.

The suspect then forced the clerk to the register area and demanded money. The suspect struck the clerk with his hand during the robbery.

The suspect ran away heading west bound along First Avenue. The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants with a red shirt covered his head.

If you have any information on this incident please call (334) 705-5220.

