Opelika police investigating shooting on Arnold Avenue

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the 3400 block of Arnold Avenue.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. when a victim reported that he was outside when he heard several gunshots and felt that he was shot.

He ran off and called 911 and the victim was treated at the scene and then flown to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

He was in stable condition at the time he was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information, please contact OPD at (334) 705-5220.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.