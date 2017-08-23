SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 2

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two.

It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.

The Carver Tigers have dominated this series racking up wins in each of the last 18 meetings, including a 26-0 victory last season.

New head coach Calvin Arnold is looking to keep the streak alive and rebound from last week's double overtime loss on the road at Harris County.

The Spencer Greenwave struggled for years... but they've found success under head coach Pierre Coffey... who led them to the playoffs for each of the past two seasons, their first trip since the last time they topped the Tigers.

This is Spencer's season opener and they'd love to send a message to the rest of Region 5-2A.

