Columbus welcomes first solar eclipse baby born at Midtown Medical

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There were several families having babies while most of us were enjoying Monday's eclipse excitement.

In Columbus, 14 babies were born that day at Midtown Medical Center, but only one baby came into the world during the solar eclipse.

Myia Rielle Lewis was born on Aug. 21. Her mom's water broke at 2:37 p.m. and 18 minutes later little Myia made her debut.

She was born weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and 20 inches long.



Congratulations to this Columbus family!

