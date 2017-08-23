Family of 5 lose everything in Salem mobile home fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family of 5 lose everything in Salem mobile home fire

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
and WTVM Web Team
Connect
(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)
(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)
(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)

SALEM, AL (WTVM) – Fire officials responded to a fire in Salem after a mobile home went into flames. 

The home is located in the 1200 block of Lee Road 240. A family of five lost everything in the fire. 

No one was injured in this fire. 

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with expenses, click here to learn more about that.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly