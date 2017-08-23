Family of 5 lose everything in Salem mobile home fire

SALEM, AL (WTVM) – Fire officials responded to a fire in Salem after a mobile home went into flames.

The home is located in the 1200 block of Lee Road 240. A family of five lost everything in the fire.

No one was injured in this fire.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with expenses, click here to learn more about that.

#BREAKING: Building on fire on Lee Road 240, fire fighters on scene, heavy smoke @WTVM pic.twitter.com/HPnHwlIeyO — Chandler Morgan (@ChandlerMNews) August 23, 2017

