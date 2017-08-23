Husband, wife, and 3 kids lose everything in AL mobile home fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Husband, wife, and 3 kids lose everything in AL mobile home fire

(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)

SALEM, AL (WTVM) – Fire officials are on the scene of a fire in Salem, AL after a mobile home went into flames. 

The home is located in the 1200 block of Lee Road 240. A family of five lost everything in the fire. 

No one was injured in this fire. 

Details are limited; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly