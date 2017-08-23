Extremely armed and dangerous man connected to 2 Columbus murders

Columbus police have issued a murder warrant in connection to two murders in Columbus.More >>
Fire officials are on the scene of a fire in Lee County. The building on fire is located in the 1200 block of Lee Road 240.More >>
A Retired Staff Sergeant from Fort Benning is asking for your help in locating her son's emotional support service dog.More >>
There were several families having babies while most of us were enjoying Monday's eclipse excitement.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Conway Police are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to update the public on a new tip line and the announcement of reward in connection with the murders of two CresCom Bank employees during a robbery on Monday. WMBF News will live-stream the news conference on WMBFNews.com and on the WMBF News Facebook page.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
