Extremely dangerous armed suspect named in 2 Columbus murders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have issued a murder warrant in connection to two murders in Columbus.

Reginald Jackson, 26, is wanted for the murder of Brandon Scott, who was shot and killed on Rigdon Road on July 7 and 34-year-old Michael Fleming, who was found burned in the trunk of a car on Harbison Court.

Jackson is described as around 6-feet-tall, 175 pounds with a low haircut. He also has the following tattoos: "Jamal" on his right arm, "MBTC" on his right hand, "Red" on his left arm, "Cross with Only God Knows and "Boss" on his chest.

He is considered extremely armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

