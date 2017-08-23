Eufaula homeowner shoots car burglary suspect

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula police are investigating after a homeowner shot a suspect who was trying to break into his car.

The incident happened Wednesday shortly after noon CT at a home on Macon Avenue.

According to police, a homeowner called 911 to report that a 17-year-old male was unlawfully inside a vehicle under his carport.

Prior to the officers arriving on the scene, the homeowner shot the male suspect, and he fled on foot.

The injured suspect showed up at the Barbour Medical Center emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The homeowner has been taken into custody for questioning.

The incident is still in the early stages of the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

