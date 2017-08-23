Columbus mother allegedly leaves 2 kids in the car while grocery shopping

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus mother was arrested after she allegedly left her two children in a vehicle while grocery shopping, according to a police report.

On Monday, Aug. 21 Columbus police were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4909 Buena Vista Road.

That’s when Nze Lendibi, 34, was arrested for leaving her 1-year-old and 3-year-old in the car while she went shopping.

Lendibi was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and she has bonded out of jail.

