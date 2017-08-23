Resources for sexual assault victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, it is a sensitive subject, but you are not alone. There are resources out there to help you.

Two places locally that help victims of sexually assault are Hope Harbour and The Sexual Assault Support Center.

Hope Harbour provides emergency shelter, security, crisis intervention and advocacy for adults and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Click here to learn more about Hope Harbour.

The Sexual Assault Support Center, formerly known as Columbus Rape Crisis, was established in 1981 by a group of community members committed to providing services to sexual assault victims and their family members. Click here to learn more about The Sexual Assault Support Center.

Nationwide, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is a safe, confidential service that will offer support, information about the law, and support finding local help and even long-term help.

Remember you do have a choice and you should speak up, step up, and stand up.

If you know of any other resources available in our community, click here to let us know.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.