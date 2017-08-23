GDOT helps Columbus family remember drunk driving crash victim

The Georgia Department of Transportation is approving a memorial sign in honor of a Columbus man who died more than a year ago in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Wynnton Road and 13th Street.

A homemade memorial is being replaced with a Georgia Department of Transporation memorial sign.

The sign, honoring Columbus resident Shedrick McClain, is just one sign that's in the process of being made by GDOT and the criminal justice coordinating council.

Both departments offer signs to those who lost a relative to drunk drivers.

McClain was hit by an accused drunk driver while riding his motorcycle in May 2016.

We spoke to his fiance, Bernice Harper, who tells us she was recently approved for the GDOT memorial sign.

The signs typically cost $100 but for the McClain family, it would be completely free. GDOT wants to do away with homemade signs and give families another option when trying to honor their loved ones.

"It gives me a little peace, you know for those out here drinking and driving just remember at the end of the day everybody has a loved one to go home to and that what hurts the most that we won't see him again. I thank the city for bringing remembrance to him. It lets me know I'm not alone," says Harper.

There is no word yet on when the sign will up, but we're being told it could be by the end of the year.

Loved ones of those killed by DUI drivers are asked to send an application, police report, and death certificate to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council in order to have a sign put up in their loved one's honor.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.