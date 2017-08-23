News Leader 9 teams up with CMN for a Miracle Takeover

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several families in the Chattahoochee Valley are being featured during the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The CMN Miracle Takeover will raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Columbus Regional Health.

Some children including Bailey Tondee, the Lambs, the Durhams, Caleb Messer, Slater twins and the Bluffingtons, have directly benefited from the Medical Center’s NICU/PICU.

During the fiscal year of 2017, there were 47,992 pediatric visits, more than 2,612 babies born and about 13 percent spent their time in the NICU.

Also, more than 356 babies in the NICU each spent an average of 20 days in the hospital.

News Leader 9 is teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network for a Miracle Takeover to help children in the community.

