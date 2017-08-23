News Leader 9 teams up with CMN for a Miracle Takeover

Fire officials are on the scene of a fire in Lee County. The building on fire is located in the 1200 block of Lee Road 240.More >>
It's National Immunization Awareness Month and the Columbus Health Department is working to help everyone get vaccinated.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is approving a memorial sign in honor of a Columbus man who died more than a year ago in a Motorcycle crash on Wynnton road and 13th Street.
Eufaula police are investigating after a homeowner shot a suspect who was trying to break into his car.
A new retirement system is on the way for members of the military, and it offers a twist, a chance to invest part of the savings.
Burned remains found on the mother's farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once int he upper back and pronounced dead on scene.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.
This morning, Tropical Depression Harvey developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and continues to drift northward as it gradually strengthens.
