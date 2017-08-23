Military Matters: New system allows retirement investing

(WTVM) – A new retirement system is on the way for members of the military, and it offers a twist, a chance to invest part of the savings.

A new option called a "blended" retirement system is being offered next year for those who entered the service between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2017.

Troops can elect to invest part of their savings, much like a 401-K, or remain under the current system.

It's seen as a way of maximizing savings, even for those with little knowledge of finances.

They can opt for what's called "passive" investing which the military says will protect the service member's interests.

The government will even match investments of up to five-percent.

