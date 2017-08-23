SEGMENT: National Immunization Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It's National Immunization Awareness Month and the Columbus Health Department is working to help everyone get vaccinated.

As a part of the National Immunization Awareness Month, the health department will be offering routine vaccinations with no appointment necessary.

"The West Central Health District has 16 locations in the counties in Georgia— and in every county, we have a health department where you can walk in you don't need an appointment. So, you can come in and get your vaccinations for your children for yourself and it's really something that everyone needs to come in and take advantage of,” said Pamela Kirkland, Public Relations/Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District and Columbus Health Department.

If you plan on traveling and need vaccines, you can still get them at the health department but you need to call ahead to make an appointment before coming.

