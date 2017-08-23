SEGMENT: Equal Opportunity Day Dinner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Urban League of Greater Columbus will host its annual Equal Opportunity Day Dinner soon.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the RiverMill Event Center.

Urban League CEO Susan Cooper stopped by News Leader 9 to tell us about it.

