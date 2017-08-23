United Way tours partner facilities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The United Way and several of their volunteers toured different agencies they support right here in the Valley.

They toured The Open Door Community House, Homeless Resource Network, Mercy Med, Feeding the Valley, and the Boys & Girls Club, just to see how these different places operated and what resources they all provide throughout the community for those in need.

“It’s amazing to see the servant leadership around the Columbus area and all the help and all of the support that people give to all of the different agencies,” said Meagan Corcoran with the United Way.

“It helps to have individuals to get involved in the community. It shows them a little bit about what is available in terms of help,” said Frank Sheppard, President, and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Feeding the Valley's new 31,000 square foot facility has about three times more storage than their old building.

