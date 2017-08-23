Sex crimes on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley

It’s a topic that some find disturbing and don’t want to speak of that is having an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley. Sexual assault cases are at an alarming increase, according to the Columbus Sexual Assault Support Center.

The advocates at the center say they are now seeing a full house of victims coming forward more than ever.

The crimes aren't dedicated to one specific area of the city, the center says they are happening all over Columbus and on a regular basis. Helping the victims by counseling and providing a support system are just some ways they help victims recover.

News Leader 9's Parker Branton asked an advocate at the center how she feels seeing an increase in victims coming through the door.

"It goes back to you're glad they are there but it's like what's going on in our community? We still see a stigma that it wouldn't happen to me or anyone I know it happens to everyone blaming the victim is one of the worst things and can be so detrimental if they don't have that support system and they are blamed," says Columbus Sexual Assault Center Advocate Karin Tyson.

Tyson goes on to say the center keeps in touch with survivors of sex crimes after counseling and the best feeling is hearing from one that is happy and recovering.

The rise in technology and social media is just one of factors advocates say play into the increasing amount of crimes.

The Sexual Advocate Center and Columbus police are working hand in hand to crack the assault cases.

