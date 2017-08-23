Dash cam video of encounter used in former deputy sexual assault trial

Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.

Jurors hearing testimony highlighting motive, lies and whether the alleged sexual acts were consensual, or not.

Defense attorneys argue the alleged inappropriate acts were consensual. Prosecutors say Pierson used his power as an officer to force victims to perform the alleged inappropriate acts.

New dash cam video shows a partial exchange between former Harris County Sheriff Deputy Thomas Pierson and one of the three alleged victims.

Pierson and woman can be heard joking and flirting, the woman asking what Pierson would say if he “did not have a filter.” Pierson responding, “he would be bad, very bad.”

Pierson goes on to say he would ask the woman to go off the main road so they could talk.

The victim of the traffic stop testifying in court. She admits to flirting with Pierson during the traffic stop in order to avoid a ticket, but adds, she did not consent to alleged sexual acts.

“There are gentlemen getting killed by cops. In that climate, in that time, you do what a police officer instructs you to do,” said victim during cross examination in court.

Tense moments in the courtroom during cross examination of defense attorneys and victim, who repeatedly refused to clearly answer yes or no questions.

During testimony, victim stating she felt intimidated during questioning and was hindering the ability to answer questions.

Defense attorney, Bernard Brody, says he is attempting, to point out discrepancies between dash cam audio, victim’s official police report and court testimony.

The trial is set to resume Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Pierson is facing 12 charges including:

Aggravated sodomy

Two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody

Sexual battery

False imprisonment

Tampering with evidence

Four counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Two counts of stalking

