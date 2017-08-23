Columbus group raises money for Uganda mission trip

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local group hopes to raise a bit more money before heading off to Uganda on a mission trip.

The group called the Soul of My Footprint held a roller skating event at Hollywood Connection.

People were asked to pay $10, which covered the cost of skates and gave a $5 donation towards the trip.

The group does a mission trip every year in September providing people with shoes along with dental and hygiene supplies.

“In that particular country, they don't have agencies such as the Valley Rescue Mission, they don't have DFACS like we have, they can’t get clothing referrals, they don't get dental supplies, there is no health department. If you don't have it you go without,” said Shanae Griffin, board member for Soul of My Footprint.

The group will be taking a medical team with them this year.

This event was the last fundraiser before the trip.

