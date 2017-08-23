In the Huddle: Double trouble for Spencer High's defense - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

In the Huddle: Double trouble for Spencer High's defense

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
and J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Spencer looks to erase a Heritage Bowl losing streak that dates back to 1999.

This Friday they’ll bring a defensive unit that is unlike something Carver has seen in a while.

You may call them teammates, but for twins Bryce and Davonte Webster, they call themselves brothers— sharing a birthday and getting some family time on the field.

“I wouldn’t say weird, it’s an advantage we’ve got because we already know what’s going on so we’ve got that chemistry so we can rely on each other,” said Davonte Webster, senior linebacker

“It makes the game a lot easier because I know if something comes that way, I don’t worry about anybody missing the tackle because I know he’s on it,” said Bryce Webster, senior safety.

They’re not alone, there’s also Seth and Fletcher Jordan. This Greenwave defense has not one, but two sets of twins— all four starting on Friday night.

“It’s great playing with my twin, knowing he’s on the other side of the ball, locking it down,” said Fletcher Jordan, senior safety.

We’re twins so we’ve been clicking for so long, we’ve just got a connection,” said Seth Jordan, senior cornerback.

Just like any brothers, they’re trying to see who’s best, but it’s that competition as siblings that help them prepare for the competition on Friday nights.

“Everybody always has that better twin so we just strive to be the better twin,” said Jordan.

“We push each other to do better in the game so if he messes up, I say something to him, if I mess up, he says something to me, so we just push each other to do better,” said Davonte Webster.

They just won’t let the one-upsmanship get in the way on Friday nights—these pair of brothers are ready to lead Spencer to a special year.

“I already know he’s right behind me every step of the way so if I miss a tackle, I know that he’s right there to sweep them up,” said Davonte Webster.

“It makes it easier because I know he’s going to do his job on the other side and I’m going to do mine,” said Seth Jordan.

“They get scared because they know both sides of this field are shut down,” said Bryce Webster.

And shut down their opponents in the process.

  Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-08-24 12:06:35 GMT
    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...

  SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 2

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:08:20 GMT
    Sports Overtime is underway this week and the 'Game of the Week' has been announced for week two. It's the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School. 

  All Access: Carver High Tigers

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-25 01:32:57 GMT
    For three seasons, Calvin Arnold experienced the Spencer side of the Heritage Bowl rivalry, but now he gets a second chance— this time on the other side.

