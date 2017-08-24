FIRST TO ALERT: Both humidity & rain chances stay low today. Full forecast here!

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a convicted child molester who failed to register after being released from the Fulton County Prison following a November 2011 conviction.More >>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.More >>
It’s a topic that some find disturbing and don’t want to speak of that is having an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley. Sexual assault cases are at an alarming increase, according to the Columbus Sexual Assault Support Center.More >>
It’s a brand new court show and it’s taped in Atlanta. Married judges give litigants the chance to resolve their courtroom differences.More >>
The United Way and several of their volunteers toured different agencies they support right here in the Valley.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
