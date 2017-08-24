FIRST TO ALERT: Both humidity & rain chances stay low today. Full forecast here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We'll have a slightly drier air mass in place today which will keep our humidity values down and our rain chance at zero today. You can expect lots of sunshine and highs back in the low to mid 90s.

We will notice a moist, easterly flow setting up on Friday which should carry us through the weekend. While it will bring a few more clouds into the picture and some slightly cooler temperatures, moisture should be limited enough to where we only have to mention a 10-20% chance of a passing shower on any given day through Monday.

Going into Tuesday-Thursday time-frame, we will be watching Tropical Storm Harvey as it moves through the southeast. It's expected to make landfall in the Texas/Louisiana area this weekend causing major flooding issues for them. It may serve to spread rain into the Valley starting Tuesday and going through the end of the week.

