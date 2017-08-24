News Leader 9 joins CMN's Miracle Takeover

WTVM News Leader 9 has teamed up with Columbus Regional Health to host the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover Thursday. Money is being raised to complete and renovate Columbus Regional’s NICU. The media-thon takes place all dayMore >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a convicted child molester who failed to register after being released from the Fulton County Prison following a November 2011 conviction.More >>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.More >>
It’s a topic that some find disturbing and don’t want to speak of that is having an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley. Sexual assault cases are at an alarming increase, according to the Columbus Sexual Assault Support Center.More >>
It’s a brand new court show and it’s taped in Atlanta. Married judges give litigants the chance to resolve their courtroom differences.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The man accused of robbing CresCom Bank in Conway and murdering two bank employees Monday afternoon is behind bars in North Carolina. Some might be wondering what’s next for Brandon Michael Council. So WMBF News caught up with former prosecutor Brad Richardson to find out what might happen. He says the process will probably start with extradition.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
