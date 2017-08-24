NL9 CMN Miracle Takeover coverage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 has teamed up with Columbus Regional Health to host the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover Thursday.

Money is being raised to complete and renovate Columbus Regional’s Neonatal Intensive care Unit (NICU). The mediathon takes place all day Thursday and donations are being accepted by phone and online.

Donations help the NICU continue to serve 21 counties in southwest Georgia, as well as Lee and Russell counties in east Alabama.

If you missed this morning’s coverage of CMN’s Miracle Takeover, here are some of the highlights.

If you would like to donate by phone, please call 706-320-8888 or 1-888-320-8882.

To make donations online, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.