Opelika police searching for man accused of impersonating an officer

The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.More >>
WTVM News Leader 9 has teamed up with Columbus Regional Health to host the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover Thursday. Money is being raised to complete and renovate Columbus Regional’s NICU. The media-thon takes place all dayMore >>
WTVM News Leader 9 has teamed up with Columbus Regional Health to host the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover Thursday. Money is being raised to complete and renovate Columbus Regional’s NICU. The media-thon takes place all dayMore >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a convicted child molester who failed to register after being released from the Fulton County Prison following a November 2011 conviction.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a convicted child molester who failed to register after being released from the Fulton County Prison following a November 2011 conviction.More >>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.More >>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.More >>
It’s a topic that some find disturbing and don’t want to speak of that is having an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley. Sexual assault cases are at an alarming increase, according to the Columbus Sexual Assault Support Center.More >>
It’s a topic that some find disturbing and don’t want to speak of that is having an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley. Sexual assault cases are at an alarming increase, according to the Columbus Sexual Assault Support Center.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>