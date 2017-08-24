Opelika police searching for man accused of impersonating an officer

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

On Aug. 24, police received a complaint of impersonating an officer. The victim reported that she was driving on North Uniroyal Road around 12:45 a.m.

The victim says she saw a white Dodge Charger behind her and then saw blue strobe lights turn on. That’s when she pulled to the side of the road and the suspect approached her vehicle. He then identified himself as a police officer and asked for her personal information.

The suspect then directed the victim to exit her vehicle so he could search the vehicle. The victim exited her vehicle and the suspect searched through the passenger area of the vehicle. After a few moments, the suspect told the victim to “have a nice day” and drove away. He was last seen driving on North Uniroyal Road towards Columbus Parkway.

The suspect is described as a white male. He was approximately 6’ 0” tall with a large, muscular build. He was described as having short blond hair in a “high and tight” style haircut.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeve shirt and dark blue pants. He had some type of a badge on his shirt. He also had a firearm and some type of pepper spray on his belt.

The Opelika Police Department would like to remind citizens that if a police unit attempts to stop you, please follow these simple safety tips:

Turn on your hazard lights and slow down to acknowledge that you see the police unit

Drive slowly to a well-lit, public place, such as an open business

Do not make any effort to flee from the unit at a high rate of speed

Call the Dispatch Center at (334) 705-5260 and advise them you are being stopped and they will be able to verify if it is indeed an Opelika Police Officer

If it is an Opelika Police Officer stopping you, within a few minutes a second backup unit will usually arrive at the scene.

The police department has some unmarked units that occasionally stop vehicles. However, these officers are aware of the safety tips and are expecting you to move to an open business.

