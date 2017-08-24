Former Harris Co. deputy in tears after details read of alleged - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Harris Co. deputy in tears after details read of alleged sex assault

(Source: Sharifa Jackson/WTVM) (Source: Sharifa Jackson/WTVM)

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - More witness testimony is underway Thursday in the sexual misconduct trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Thomas Pierson is accused of taking advantage of female drivers he stopped for traffic violations.

One of his alleged victims testified in court admitting to flirting with Pierson to avoid a ticket.

Defense attorneys argue contact between them was consensual.

Follow News Leader 9’s Sharifa Jackson for live updates. 

RELATEDDash cam video of encounter used in former deputy sexual assault trial

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly