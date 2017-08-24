Former Harris Co. deputy in tears after details read of alleged sex assault

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - More witness testimony is underway Thursday in the sexual misconduct trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Thomas Pierson is accused of taking advantage of female drivers he stopped for traffic violations.

One of his alleged victims testified in court admitting to flirting with Pierson to avoid a ticket.

Defense attorneys argue contact between them was consensual.

Pierson in tears as Sheriff Jolley reads report written by Pierson detailing what he says happened at the 2nd traffic stop. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/FNjIhyVrek — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 24, 2017

Victim 1 returns to witness stand. Combative back and forth w/Defense attorney. Victim can't recall particular details about incident. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/AUv0rXRoPy — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 24, 2017

Defense Attorney, Bernard Brody attempting to discredit woman accusing his client. Says her stories are inconsistent. @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 24, 2017

Victim 1 says after the alleged sexual assault, she was constantly crying, began to sleep walk and had to undergo 6 weeks of counseling — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 24, 2017

Friend of Victim 1 says victim was hysterical immediately following alleged sexual assault. But had no plans on reporting incident. @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 24, 2017

