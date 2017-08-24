Testimony continues for former Harris Co. deputy accused of sexual assault

The Thunder in the Valley Air Show is giving back to Chattahoochee Valley Youth Organizations and charities.More >>
Buena Vista police have released the identity of the man killed in a home invasion. Carl Dill, 65, was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 18 on North Baker Street.More >>
More witness testimony is underway Thursday in the sexual misconduct trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.More >>
WTVM News Leader 9 has teamed up with Columbus Regional Health to host the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover Thursday. Money is being raised to complete and renovate Columbus Regional’s NICU. The media-thon takes place all dayMore >>
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
