Columbus organizations to receive total of $50K from the Valley Air Show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Thunder in the Valley Air Show is giving back to Chattahoochee Valley Youth Organizations and charities.

Ten organizations will be presented with donations totaling $50,000 from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

The presentation of checks will place during the “kick-off” planning meeting for the 2018 Thunder in the Valley Air Show on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Checks will be awarded to the following organizations:

Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home

Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America

Columbus Ironclad Division

DeMolays International - Columbus Chapter

Ft. Benning Santa's Castle

Jeeah's Hope

May Institute

Storybook Farm

Young Eagles - EAA Chapter 677

