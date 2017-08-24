Columbus organizations to receive total of $50K from the Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus organizations to receive total of $50K from the Valley Air Show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Thunder in the Valley Air Show is giving back to Chattahoochee Valley Youth Organizations and charities.

Ten organizations will be presented with donations totaling $50,000 from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

The presentation of checks will place during the “kick-off” planning meeting for the 2018 Thunder in the Valley Air Show on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Checks will be awarded to the following organizations:

  • Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home
  • Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America
  • Columbus Ironclad Division
  • DeMolays International - Columbus Chapter
  • Ft. Benning Santa's Castle
  • Jeeah's Hope
  • L10:27
  • May Institute
  • Storybook Farm
  • Young Eagles - EAA Chapter 677

