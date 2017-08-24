Service dog of Columbus boy with autism found after anonymous tip

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A service dog has been found after an anonymous tip from a Columbus resident.

Retired Staff Sgt. Jacare Hogan from Fort Benning was needing the public’s help in locating her son’s emotional support service dog, Bowser.

Bowser had been missing for at least six days before he was found.

Hogan's son is autistic and relies on Bowser, who is an AKC registered blue pit bull.

