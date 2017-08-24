Fort Benning mother of missing USS McCain sailor speaks out

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM/CNN) – The Navy has identified the sailors missing after the USS John McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

One of the missing is Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Hoagland III. He's 20-years-old and from Texas.

His grieving mother, who lives on Fort Benning, says what happened was not supposed to happen, and that her son loved what he was doing.

“He was proud of who he was and what he was doing, and every place he went, he sent me pictures. Can't tell you how much pictures I have of the ocean. He loved it. He loved it very much,” said Cynthia Kimball, mother of missing sailor.

In the wake of the incident, the Navy is dismissing the commander of the seventh fleet.

It's believed the USS McCain had a steering failure. Why that happened is under investigation.

