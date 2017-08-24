2 more arrested in connection with April murder on 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two people are arrested in connection with an April murder in Columbus.

Police arrested 21-year-old Marquavious Howard, of Tarrant, Alabama, and 23-year-old Jylonda Jones, of Hoover, Alabama, in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Jakorbin King on April 30 on the 1000 block of 33rd Street.

Howard and Jones are both charged with murder. They will make appearances in Recorder’s Court Saturday morning at 8 and then again on Tuesday morning at 8.

Earlier this month, police arrested 17-year-old Samuel Jones, 17-year-old Tramal Williams, and 19-year-old Tyler Teal.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4291.

