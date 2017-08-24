Eufaula homeowner charged after shooting at car burglary suspect

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A Eufaula homeowner has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting at a teen who was breaking into his vehicle.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 58-year-old Malcom Wilson, called 911 to report a suspicious person inside a vehicle under his carport.

During the 911 call, Wilson confronted the teen just before to the responding officer’s arrival and attempted to confine him to the corner of the homeowner’s yard.

As a police car approached the residence, the teen attempted to run away, and Wilson allegedly shot him in the back.

He continued running away from the residence and was later located at the Medical Center Barbour emergency room.

The 17-year-old gunshot victim was taken into surgery Wednesday and is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Wilson was arrested on a warrant and released on bond, and he is waiting for a preliminary hearing.

Chief Steve Watkins with the Eufaula Police Department released the following statement on this incident:

“While we understand the frustration and helplessness that victims of property crimes feel, there must be an understanding of state law in matters of deadly force and physical force and when each can be applied. We urge everyone to become familiar with state law and the enormous responsibility that comes with gun ownership. We would also like to emphasize that the first responding officer was on scene in less than 90 seconds from receiving the 911 call.”

