Rabies cases reported in Lee, Russell counties

(WTVM) – The Alabama Department of Public Health is recording 30 rabies cases so far in 2017, with four of them happening in Lee and Russell counties.

A rabies vaccination is required by Alabama state law to be given to some pets by 12 weeks of age.

Local veterinarians tell us that you should avoid any wild animal that is acting suspiciously.

You should also keep your pets’ shots up to date because it could save your health too.

The most common animals to carry rabies in our area are raccoons and foxes.

