25th Anniversary celebration held for RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in Opelika celebrating a major milestone Thursday.

Nearly 12 million rounds of golf have been played on the Golf Trail since opening 25 years ago.

To mark the 25th anniversary, a series of celebrations took place across the Trail Thursday.

The mayors of Opelika and Auburn along with former were on hand for the event.

The president of Sunbelt Golf says this place is more than just a golf course to the area.

“It's not just about golf it's about economic development and tourism. We are here today to thank all of our partners in that,” said John Cannon with Sunbelt Golf.

Golfers from around the world have played at Grand National over the years— including the PGA Tour players for the past three years.

