Grass fire along I-185 NB near Exit 7 causing delays

Grass fire along I-185 NB near Exit 7 causing delays

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A grass fire along I-185 northbound near exit 7 (Manchester Expressway) is causing delays.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

