Columbus group addresses violence after recent shootings

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Columbus came together to address the recent violence in Columbus.

The group says their goal is to bring a spiritual and social change in the community.

They also wanted to stress this is a spiritual movement for the organization and they want to help the community.

"We are here to stress the violence that is happening in our community. The anarchy that is before us and we just know that as a community that we can do better,” said Ralph W. Huling, President of Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

The slogan for the event was "Stop the Violence and make our City safe again."

