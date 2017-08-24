WHINSEC graduates 206 students in Thursday ceremony

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning graduated students from 14 countries Thursday morning for the successful completion of three separate courses.

The ceremony recognized the achievements of the 206 students completing one of three courses— inter-agency crisis action planning, basic enlisted leadership professional development, and cadet leadership development.

Graduates were addressed by General Luis Ramos Hume, Commander of Peru's army who took a similar course in 1981 at the School of the America’s in Panama.

