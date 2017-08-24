COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus realtor announces her run for Columbus City Council.

Charmaine Crabb plans to run for city council post five. The local businesswoman made the announcement at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road Thursday.

She helped in the campaign to keep the tax freeze. She hopes to continue the fight for the best interest of those in Columbus.

"I care about Columbus. I care about it very much. So, it's with a lot of pride and a lot of thought that I make this announcement today that I am running for city council district 5,” said Crabb.

Crabb plans to run on a platform focusing on crime, tax, and supporting local law enforcement.

The district 5 post is currently held by Mike Baker.

