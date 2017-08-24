Accident causing backup on JR Allen Parkway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A three-car accident on JR Allen Parkway is causing traffic to backup.

According to Columbus police, there is a three-car accident with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is backed up on both the northbound and southbound lanes. People were even seen driving the wrong way to get out of the traffic jam.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

