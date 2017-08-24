All Access: Carver High Tigers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – For three seasons, Calvin Arnold experienced the Spencer side of the Heritage Bowl rivalry, but now he gets a second chance— this time on the other side.

We go All-Access with Carver’s new head coach as he prepares for the annual city showdown.

Guys remain focused. Y’all doing a great job so far. Hey, let’s go.

My name is Calvin Arnold I’m the head football coach at Carver High School

Ready set go!

Any time you get a second chance in life or a second chance period, it says somebody believes in you and you just don’t want to let anybody down.

Good job Swain, Good Job Xi, pick it up!

It’s a blessing to have a chance to experience what only a few coaches have done in school history. Just to have that chance and opportunity is always going to be a blessing.

It’s always tough game planning for anybody. I know Coach Coffey does a great job. I know they’re going to be well coached, he does a great job getting his guys prepared and I know they’re going to come out and fight. They want to win just as bad as we want to win.

Hey Xi, you know I’m a different breed, now. You know that. You know I’m a different breed. I ain’t cut from the same cloth.

There’s a lot of history, tradition, and excitement. Sometimes I get too excited because I can’t sleep so it’s one of those things where I want to get to it and see what’s going to happen.

I expect the stands to be full and Carver to come out with a victory.

