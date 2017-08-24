Columbus State's annual economic impact measured at $295 million

A service dog has been found after an anonymous tip from a Columbus resident.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
A Columbus realtor announces her run for Columbus City Council. Charmaine Crabb plans to run for city council post five.More >>
Columbus State University’s economic impact on its surrounding region is more than $295 million annually, according to recently released analysis.More >>
The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Columbus came together to address the recent violence in Columbus.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
