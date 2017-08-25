1 $50K Powerball ticket sold in Columbus

The winning numbers were announced on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The winning $700 million Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, but several Georgia Lottery players also won big in Wednesday's drawing.

Columbus is among the cities in Georgia where 14 $50,000 tickets were sold. There is one lucky winner of $50,000 in Columbus that has not come forward yet.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were, 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball number was 4.

