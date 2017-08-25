FIRST TO ALERT: a quiet weekend for the Valley & an update on Harvey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The forecast for the Chattahoochee Valley over the coming days will be quiet and cooler. You can expect highs in the low 90s today but dipping into the 80s for the weekend and through all of next week. The rain coverage will stay at or below a 10% chance through Monday under a partly cloudy sky.

Of course, all eyes are on Harvey moving NW through the Gulf towards the TX coast. Expected to make landfall as a category 3 hurricane either late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Outer bands of the storm are already dumping rain along the coast from Corpus Christi to Houston. The storm won't move too much over the next 3-5 days driving up rainfall totals. Numbers could reach up to 30 inches in some spots.

Eventually Harvey could bring some rain to the Valley beginning Tuesday and going through next weekend. We'll be watching!

