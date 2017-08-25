FIRST TO ALERT: a quiet weekend for the Valley & an update on Harvey

Columbus State University’s economic impact on its surrounding region is more than $295 million annually, according to recently released analysis.More >>
Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley will be awarded donations totaling $50,000 from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.More >>
August 25 marks National Banana Split Day. Blue Bell is celebrating the holiday with the release of its Banana Split Sundae Ice Cream.More >>
The winning $700 million Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, but several Georgia Lottery players also won big.More >>
A Columbus realtor announces her run for Columbus City Council. Charmaine Crabb plans to run for city council post five.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, according to forecasters.More >>
Harvey has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane at 110 mph. If it reaches 111 mph, it will be a Cat 3 hurricane.More >>
A Hamilton mother is upset because she said school staff members unfairly deemed her daughter's shirt inappropriate.More >>
