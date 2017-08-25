Thunder in the Valley Air Show to donate $50K to local youth organizations and charities

Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley will be awarded donations totaling $50,000 from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

Recipients will be presented checks at the Columbus Airport Sep. 17 during the event’s “kick-off” planning meeting for the 2018 air show.

The Thunder in the Valley Air Show is a non-profit event that aims to raise funds for youth organizations throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. More than 300 volunteers manage and operate the event each year.

"Twenty years of giving sums it up best," said Phaedra Childers, event coordinator. "The Thunder in the Valley Air Show continues to be a sustaining supporter of area youth charities. The amount of donations is a reflection of the patronage by the community and air show fans alike.”

Contributions and ticket donations to youth groups and soldiers brought total donations to area charities and causes to $64.800.

Executive directors and program administrators of the following youth organizations will be awarded proceeds:

Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home

Jeeah's Hope

Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America

L10:27

Columbus Ironclad Division

May Institute

DeMolays International - Columbus Chapter

Storybook Farm

Ft. Benning Santa's Castle

Young Eagles - EAA Chapter 677

