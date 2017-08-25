Blue Bell introduces new Banana Split Sundae flavor

August 25 marks National Banana Split Day.

Blue Bell is celebrating the holiday with the release of its Banana Split Sundae flavored ice cream.

Banana Split Sundae is a creamy banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries, chopped roasted almonds, and strawberry swirls.

“Our newest creation is a combination of two of your favorite ice cream parlor treats – the banana split and a sundae,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Banana Split Sundae features a creamy banana ice cream with all of the tasty toppings you would enjoy on a banana split or a sundae.”

Banana Split Sundae is in stores now and is available in half gallon and pint sizes.

For more information about Blue Bell and its flavors, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.