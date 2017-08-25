Valley police investigating after 11-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the hand

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting after an 11-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.

On Friday, around 8 a.m. police were called to the East Alabama-George H. Lanier hospital emergency room regarding a child with a gunshot wound. The 11-year-old was brought to the hospital by family members.

The juvenile told officers that he was in his home in the 2100 block of Columbus Road and was looking for some medication when he found a pistol in a drawer.

He stated that as he was handling the weapon it went off, striking him in the hand.

This case is being investigated by the Valley Police Department and, as of this time, no charges have been filed.

“We urge parents that have firearms in the home to please take appropriate measures to ensure that they are secured through the use of things like trigger locks or gun safes,” said Maj. Mike Reynold with Valley Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.