2 arrested on burglary charges; CPD clears several residential burglary cases

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested two burglary suspects.

Kaleel Jones, 17 and Itavius Jones, 19, were arrested and charged with several offenses.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, undercover detectives of the property crimes unit were actively searching for a burglary suspect vehicle, which had been previously stolen, and was being used to commit residential burglaries earlier in the day.

The white Ford Escape was spotted by officers of the uniformed patrol division while off duty and on their way home.

These officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued ending with a vehicle crash when the suspects lost control.

Kaleel and Itavius left the vehicle, but were successfully taken into custody by both detectives of the CPD Property Crimes Unit and the pursuing uniformed officers.

Some stolen property was recovered from the suspects and inside the crashed stolen vehicle.

The arrests of these suspects have currently cleared one stolen vehicle case and five residential burglary cases.

The officers that spotted and pursued the suspect vehicle were Officer Cody Miller and Officer Yolanda Knighten.

The suspects were charged with the following offenses:

Kaleel Jones

Five counts of burglary in the first-degree

Theft by receiving stolen property

Criminal Gang Activity

Aggravated Assault (They pulled out a gun and pointed at a witness that confronted them at the scene of one of their burglaries. )

Obstruction

Fleeing to Elude

Striking Fixed Object

Speeding

Failure to Maintain Lane

Redlight

Stop Sign

Itavius Jones

Five counts of burglary first-degree

Theft by receiving stolen property

Criminal Gang Activity

Aggravated Assault

Obstruction

