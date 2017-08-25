American Red Cross in Columbus on standby for Hurricane Harvey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With Hurricane Harvey strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, the American Red Cross office in Columbus has people on standby just in case they are needed.

Executive Director at the Columbus Red Cross office Adelaide Kirk says the lead shelter staff supervisor flew to Houston, TX on Wednesday.

They also have others on standby as they are waiting to see where the greatest need will be.

